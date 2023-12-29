News

Jony Ive taps former Apple lead for upcoming project

By Samantha Wiley
Jony Ive

Former design chief Jony Ive will be working with a departing Apple design head for a new AI hardware device.

Bloomberg recently reported that veteran designer Tang Tan will be joining Jony Ive in a project that involves designing hardware for OpenAI. Tan announced his resignation and is set to leave in February next year. However, the work is already divided and he will be joining the LoveFrom firm created by Jony Ive.

Jony Ive

Tan is believed to head the project’s hardware engineering aspect, with projects supposedly home devices. LoveFrom and OpenAI have not been available for comment. The collaboration between the two is at the early concept, with worker hiring filling in the gaps.

Tan has led Apple design teams for the Apple Watch and iPhone. He has had multiple patents to his name, including the iPhone’s steel bezel design. Ive is a former Apple exec attributed to the iPhone, iPad, and iMac’s design.

