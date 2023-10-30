Journal app added to iOS 17.2 beta

The much-anticipated Journal app can now be seen in the latest beta of iOS 17.2.

Journal was initially announced in June for iOS 17- the app allows iPad and iPhone users to record notes, daily activities, and notes. Data from the device, including workouts, music history, and photos are integrated, and the app also creates suggestions on topics and subjects users can write about. In the journal, users can also add audio recordings, music, photos, and more that can be highlighted.

For security and privacy, Journal app users can enable Face ID or a password so they can keep their notes and writing secure. For app suggestions, Apple says that all of them are done in the device to ensure less risk of data leaks. Furthermore, entries are end-to-end encrypted, which means users will have less chance of having their entries stolen or viewed by a malicious entity.