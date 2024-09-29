Judge denies Apple-Epic legal battle extension

Apple’s last-minute appeal to delay its ongoing legal battle versus Epic was denied by a magistrate judge.

On September 26, Apple said it needed more time to produce pertinent documents, telling the court that search parameter compliance produced more papers in relation to its decision-making process. Judge Hixson denied the request, saying that the Cupertino-based company should have been ready with it and should not have been surprised by the volume. From there, Judge Hixson said that Apple will have to prepare them on the original deadline, which is September 30. Originally, Apple was asked to produce them on May 31st by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez. The latest action was deemed ‘bad behavior’ by the current magistrate judge.

The long-running battle started when Epic was banned from the App Store after bypassing the platform’s rules and had a direct payment link to its official website. Apple had to deal with EU App Store changes currently as well.