Julia Roberts bags lead role in Apple TV+ series

The Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts is set to bring her A-game to Apple TV+ soon. Apple announced its plans to bring an adaptation of The Last Thing He Told, an upcoming novel by Laura Dave. The company will be making a series adaptation with Roberts being cast for the lead role.

The novel is set to release in the month of May next year. However, Apple has not set a date on the release of its adaptation set to release a series. It is being produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine and Roberts as an executive producer.

The Last Thing He Told Me

The description of the upcoming novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” is below:

Before Owen Michaels disappears, he manages to smuggle a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her. Despite her confusion and fear, Hannah Hall knows exactly to whom the note refers: Owen’s sixteen-year-old daughter, Bailey. Bailey, who lost her mother tragically as a child. Bailey, who wants absolutely nothing to do with her new stepmother.

As Hannah’s increasingly desperate calls to Owen go unanswered; as the FBI arrests Owen’s boss; as a US Marshal and FBI agents arrive at her Sausalito home unannounced, Hannah quickly realizes her husband isn’t who he said he was. And that Bailey just may hold the key to figuring out Owen’s true identity–and why he really disappeared.

Hannah and Bailey set out to discover the truth, together. But as they start putting together the pieces of Owen’s past, they soon realize they are also building a new future. One neither Hannah nor Bailey could have anticipated.

Julia Roberts first made her appearance in the streaming world with Amazon’s Homecoming TV show. She is also set to feature in Amazon’s adaption of Charlotte Walsh Likes To Win novel and HBO’s Today Will Be Different.