News

Juno for YouTube app exits App Store

By Samantha Wiley
Juno

The Juno for YouTube app has been removed from the Vision Pro App Store following a complaint by YouTube.

The Juno app for the Apple Vision Pro is designed to let users watch YouTube on the headset. However, Juno developer Christian Selig recently announced that the app was taken off the App Store due to a violation of the platform’s terms and services, by using the YouTube iconography and its native web user interface. Selig did try to resolve it by changing from embed to web player and stating that the app was an unofficial YouTube viewer on the Vision Pro.

Furthermore, Selig sent a message to YouTube saying that the app does not use the API as it’s a web viewer. YouTube has not released a dedicated app for the Vision Pro, and Selig filled in the demand by making one of his own and releasing it to the public.

