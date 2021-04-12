Justin Timberlake to play Chuck Barris in Apple TV+ series

Apple has recently signed Justin Timberlake to play the role of Chuck Barris in a yet unnamed series.

The show is based on Barris’ 1984 autobiography, ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’, which Apple acquired the rights to. It’s Timberlake’s second appearance in the Apple TV+ platform after his performance in ‘Palmer’.

Chuck Barris is most notably known for hosting ‘The Newlywed Game’ and ‘The Gong Show’. In his memoirs Barris surprised readers when he claimed to be a secret assassin for the CIA during the 60s and 70s. Barris explained that his TV show host cover was perfect for his other job.

Later on Barris denied the claim in the ‘Today’ show, and a CIA spokesperson said it was ‘ridiculous’.

‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ became a movie in 2002 and was directed by George Clooney. Sam Rockwell played as Chuck Barris.

The unnamed series does not have a title or a release date as of the moment.