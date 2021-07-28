Kanye West’s latest album ‘Donda’ to release August 6

After a livestream event on the Apple Music platform Kanye West’s album, titled ‘Donda’ will be available come August 6 on the streaming service.

The 10th Kanye West album premiered to a sold-out venue, and now fans are eagerly awaiting for the tracks to be available to the public. An official post was made on Twitter to announce the launch date of ‘Donda’.

Justin LaBoy, social media personality took to Twitter and said the release has been moved to August 6. The reason for the shift was that West didn’t want to rush the release and give his fans the best version of the album. LaBoy further hinted that the album may show up on several streaming services and that the songs are ‘getting mixed and mastered right now’. Rumors say it may become available on Spotify and other platforms.

The livestream event was delayed for more than an hour, and West did not perform or speak during his appearance at the Mercedes-Benz stadium.