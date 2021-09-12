Kevin Lynch replaces Doug Field at Apple Car project

Kevin Lynch, VP of Apple technology will be taking over the Apple Car project as its former director, Doug Field is set to transition away from the company.

Lynch joined the project to build the Apple Car in July with rumors saying he was to help with its development. Now that the project’s director, Doug Field has left for Ford, Lynch will be taking over the responsibilities and making sure the Apple Car stays on track.

Lynch has worked for Apple since 2013 and is known for his contribution to the Apple Watch. Before his stint at Apple Lynch worked for Adobe and helped develop the company’s Creative Cloud platform. His other duties include continuing work on the Apple Watch and the company’s various health initiatives.

Leadership in Apple’s project has changed hands several times now, which means we won’t likely see it come to fruition anytime soon. Also, product development is said to still be in the early stages.