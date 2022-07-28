Keychain Password Manager for Windows Now Has 2FA Code Generator

The Keychain password manager in iCloud can now generate two-factor authentication digits on the Windows app.

2FA, or two factor authentication is an extra degree of protection for securing online accounts. While logging in, a user may be requested for a specific line of numbers and letters that’s generated by the password manager. Apple has added 2FA code generation for iCloud Keychain on macOS Monterey and iOS 15 to eliminate the need to use a third party platform, and it seems that the Cupertino-based company is doing the same for its Windows utility.

The iCloud Keychain launched on Windows August last year, with users now able to access their Keychain passwords through cross-device technology. In November, Apple added a ‘strong password’ generator for people who wanted a more secure password for their online accounts.

iCloud Keychain users can use the platform to add, look up, delete and copy and paste usernames and passwords. It’s available to download at the Microsoft Store for free.