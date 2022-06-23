Keynote, Numbers and Pages Apps Get Updates

Apple has recently released new updates for its iWork apps Keynote, Pages and Numbers.

Two months after version 12 of the apps Numbers, Pages and Keynote, the users can now get several notable additions and performance improvements. Version 12.1 brings with it macOS Monterey, iPadOS and iOS changes, with Numbers getting a boost in column and row insertions when working in large tables.

Pages, in the meanwhile, has gained several abilities, such as being able to export documents as TXT, new templates for student certificates and event invitations, and using ‘mail merge’ to create personalized envelopes, cards and letters to send to multiple recipients.

The Keynote app now has a skip or unskip ability for collapsed groups, new animated themes with dynamic backgrounds and ‘subtle’ visual and movement boosts in dynamic background presentations.

The new updates of Keynote, Pages and Numbers are now available to download for the Mac, iPad and iPhone.