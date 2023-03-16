KeySmart’s Keychain Tracker Drops to Just $49

If you’re fond of using the Find My app, then having a tracking device that can cover your keychain is always a welcome buy. Today, the KeySmart iPro Key Organizer Keychain is down to just $48.99 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

The iPro Key Organizer fits seamlessly into any keychain or similar setup and offers tracking technology via the Find My app. You’ll never lose your car or house keys with the accessory in tow, and it’s as simple as opening the Find My app in your iPhone. The keys will play an audible sound, and vice versa if you need help locating your smartphone.

More than just a simple tracker, the iPro Key Organizer has a built-in LED light, loop for fobs, and a bottle opener. It can carry a maximum of 14 keys, and it doesn’t require any special tools to use. Buy the discounted KeySmart iPro Key Organizer Keychain today!