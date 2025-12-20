Kindle App Integrates AI Assistant

A new feature has been added to the Kindle app for iOS, which integrates AI to answer queries you may have while you’re reading a book. The feature was introduced by Amazon and is currently available in the United States.

The Assistant is called ‘Ask This Book’ lets users highlight any text in the book they are reading and ask the assistant questions about the plot or anything related, like the characters and their relationships or thematic concepts. The feature leverages technology to provide users with short, instant answers without spoiling the book they’re reading.

By installing the most recent Kindle app update, readers from the U.S. can see the feature in-book within the menu. You can also highlight a passage in the book, then the ‘Ask’ button will appear in the pop-up menu. The feature may be coming to Android and other devices of Kindle by next year.