News

Kindle App Integrates AI Assistant

By Samantha Wiley
Kindle App Integrates AI Assistant

A new feature has been added to the Kindle app for iOS, which integrates AI to answer queries you may have while you’re reading a book. The feature was introduced by Amazon and is currently available in the United States.


The Assistant is called ‘Ask This Book’ lets users highlight any text in the book they are reading and ask the assistant questions about the plot or anything related, like the characters and their relationships or thematic concepts. The feature leverages technology to provide users with short, instant answers without spoiling the book they’re reading.

Kindle App Integrates AI Assistant

By installing the most recent Kindle app update, readers from the U.S. can see the feature in-book within the menu. You can also highlight a passage in the book, then the ‘Ask’ button will appear in the pop-up menu. The feature may be coming to Android and other devices of Kindle by next year.


Latest News
Amazon has the AirTag 4 Pack Marked $29 off
Amazon has the AirTag 4 Pack Marked $29 off
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max Is 5 Years Old
The AirPods Max Is 5 Years Old
1 Min Read
Apple Car Key Support Rumored to Come to Toyota
Apple Car Key Support Rumored to Come to Toyota
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $34 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Golf Coming to the Apple Sports App
Golf Coming to the Apple Sports App
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Details Leaked
iPhone Fold Details Leaked
1 Min Read
Multiple Unreleased Apple Devices Leaked
Multiple Unreleased Apple Devices Leaked
1 Min Read
The Beats Studio Pro is Almost 50% Off
The Beats Studio Pro is Almost 50% Off
1 Min Read
Improvements on Multitasking Added to iPadOS 26.2
Improvements on Multitasking Added to iPadOS 26.2
1 Min Read
Some Users For iPhone have Automatic Software Updates On In iOS 26.2
Some Users For iPhone have Automatic Software Updates On In iOS 26.2
1 Min Read
The Beats Solo 4 is $50 Off
The Beats Solo 4 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Beats and IShowSpeed Collaborate on Powerbeats Pro 2 Campaign
Beats and IShowSpeed Collaborate on Powerbeats Pro 2 Campaign 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?