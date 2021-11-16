Kingdom Rush Frontiers and Galaga Wars appear on Apple Arcade

Two new games have appeared on Apple’s gaming platform, namely Kingdom Rush Frontiers and Galaga Wars.

Galaga Wars is developed by Bandai Namco and is a mobile version of the classic title of the same name. Players can take part in the action using just a single finger, which is suited for the iPad and iPhone. Coins collected may be used to purchase ability upgrades, with every round finishing with a boss battle.

Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD is developed by Ironhide and is a tower defense game with heroes and tower upgrades. There are 3 game modes, over 80 achievements and unique boss fights. The game earned numerous positive reviews and an award.

Dandara: Trials of Fear and Splitter Critters are set to join the two games on Apple Arcade. A subscription to Apple Arcade costs $4.99 and unlocks over 200 games that are free of ads and in-app purchases.

