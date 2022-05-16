Kingston’s Ultra-Portable 512GB USB-C Flash Drive Drops 25% Off

Still stuck with a 16 or 32GB flash drive? Now is the time to upgrade and get more. Today, the Kingston DataTraveler Max 512GB USB-C Flash Drive is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $105 on Amazon.

The nice boost in storage space should be enough to give you more than enough for all your photos, videos and documents. Kingston’s modern flash drive has USB 3.2 technology and type-C for faster and more efficient transfers. It’s very noticeable and unique as well, with ridged casing and a keyring loop included. You’ll be able to keep this in your pocket or attach it to your bag for easy access.

Read and write speeds are rated at 1,000 mb/s so you can get more done. Kingston’s 512GB flash drive is compatible with macOS, Windows, Linux and even Chrome OS. Get the USB-C flash drive at 25% off today!

