KissAnime down: Copyright reports takes the site down forever

The official website of KissAnime has been taken down permanently by copyright owners after the site admins were forced to delete all its data.

The admins of the site had left the following message on the index page for its users:

All files are taken down by copyright owners. The site will be closed forever. Thank you for your supports.

According to reports by Kyodo News, the Japanese parliament had endorsed new anti-online piracy laws for copyright control that would lead many manga, magazines, videos, and music websites to be taken down by the authorities.

The closure of KissAnime has taken over twitter trends with “RIP KissAnime” by Manga readers expressing their feelings regarding the site. While this was one of the biggest Manga websites on the internet, other manga websites that are hosting copyrighted manga’s are expected to be taken down as well.

Just when I thought that 2020 couldn't get any worse… RIP KissAnime. pic.twitter.com/Sb2KB7xXH1 — Bastian Wibisana Tarigan (@bastianwibisana) August 15, 2020

I’m gonna cry omg rip kissanime… thank u for being my go-to website for all these years pic.twitter.com/4Uk8u4O1R4 — َ (@kickityong) August 15, 2020

Me trying to remember all the japanese titled mangas I bookmarked in Kissmanga after the shutdown. RIP Kissanime #Kissanime #Kissmanga pic.twitter.com/Ut8RZwLqLs — Gaileee 👁👃👁 (@GaileeBunnyBeam) August 15, 2020

RIP KissAnime. You got me through high school. But also destroyed my laptop with viruses. You will be 5% missed — Afro (@AfroSenju) August 15, 2020

According to SimilarWeb traffic statistics, the website was getting around 95 million visitors a month. With such a large number of visits, Alexa.com has ranked the site at 531 for one of the most visited websites on the internet. While most of the users were for the United States.