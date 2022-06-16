Kuo says Apple headset to have ‘Seamless’ VR and AR switching

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo recently said that Apple’s upcoming headset will have the ability to switch between VR and AR mode.

Apple Headset is rumored to be a mixed reality device, and one that could potentially offer both AR and VR content to the wearer. Kuo believes that this ‘big feature’ could be what separates it from VR products that are already available in the market.

The TF Securities analyst says that the switch between the two modes may be difficult to imagine, but it’s one key selling point to the Apple-branded headset. The tweet continued to explain that the Apple mixed reality branding was due to the hardware that can integrate both virtual reality and augmented reality, and switch between them to create different scenarios.

Now everyone knows what a VR experience is & what an AR experience may look like. But for most people, it's hard to imagine what kind of innovative experience the smooth switching between AR & VR can provide, and it may be one of key selling points of Apple's headset. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 12, 2022

Kuo says that Apple Headset may be available to the public in the second quarter of 2023, with a January event held for the headset’s reveal a likely occurrence.