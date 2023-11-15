Large group voice chat now available on WhatsApp

A new voice chat feature will be rolling out to WhatsApp users in the following days.

Previous WhatsApp group chats were inconvenienced when voice calls would activate every member’s device. At least one of the participants will have to accept or else the call will be abandoned. Voice chats, on the other hand, can be initiated without accepting, and there’s an option to join discreetly. It’s worth noting that the features are available on large groups numbering 33 to 128 users.

The new voice chat will start quietly without ringing the others. Group users who are not in the voice chat will be able to see the members who are in the call through the Calls tab and chat header. There’s an option to leave or join any time. Furthermore, if the chat is empty for an hour then it’s automatically closed.

The large group voice chat is rolling out on both Android and iOS simultaneously.