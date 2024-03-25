News

Latest Apple relic gets $180K in auction

By Samantha Wiley
A business card with Steve Jobs’ signature recently fetched for $181,183 at an auction.

The rare Apple Computer business card was from 1983 and had been authenticated by PSA, a memorabilia grading service as per the listing. The card has the old six color logo from Apple and has an address listed at 10495 Bandley Drive in Cupertino, California. Steve Jobs was listed as the Chairman of Board of Directors. RR Auction claimed that the business card sale has fetched a record-high price.

The auction of the Jobs-signed memorabilia has already passed. Jobs succumbed to cancer in 2011 and throughout his life has been reluctant with autographs, making it much rarer and therefore, get a potentially higher value. Items with Jobs’ signature tend to sell for bigger sums compared to the others. An example was a memorabilia that was sold in 2023- the Jobs-signed check fetched more than $100,000.

