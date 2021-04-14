The latest M1 Mac Mini gets a $99 price cut

Experience a faster Mac mini with Apple’s latest M1 Apple Silicon chip. Today, the M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is down to just $799.99 from its original price of $899 on Amazon.

With the inclusion of the new Silicon chip the mini model takes computing to a whole new level. It provides a nice boost in machine learning, GPU and CPU and allows you to complete tasks such as video conversion, image editing and content creation much faster than before.

The new M1 Mac mini also packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB superfast SSD for near-instantaneous boot time on apps and programs. You also get the latest in Wi-Fi technology and a host of I/O options that allow you to connect up to two displays.

It’s rare to see the Mac mini with M1 chip get a discount, and at $99 off it’s definitely a tempting proposition. Buy it today!