The latest M1 Mac Mini gets a $99 price cut

Experience a faster Mac mini with Apple’s latest M1 Apple Silicon chip. Today, the M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is down to just $799.99 from its original price of $899 on Amazon.
With the inclusion of the new Silicon chip the mini model takes computing to a whole new level. It provides a nice boost in machine learning, GPU and CPU and allows you to complete tasks such as video conversion, image editing and content creation much faster than before.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|New Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Latest Model
|$899.00 $829.00
|Buy on Amazon
The new M1 Mac mini also packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB superfast SSD for near-instantaneous boot time on apps and programs. You also get the latest in Wi-Fi technology and a host of I/O options that allow you to connect up to two displays.
It’s rare to see the Mac mini with M1 chip get a discount, and at $99 off it’s definitely a tempting proposition. Buy it today!