Latest regulator filing reveals next generation CarPlay

By Samantha Wiley
CarPlay

A recent EU regulator filing reveals what the next-generation CarPlay dashboard might look like.

Carmaker Audi announced CarPlay support ten years ago, and it’s only now that we’re seeing a glimpse of how it would work. Apple has sent in drawings to the European Union Intellectual Property Office, with one of the illustrations having an Audi logo on it. What’s worth mentioning is that the screen won’t be confined to the infotainment screen but the whole dashboard and control all the electronic functions within.

The illustrations have little to no text or descriptions, and it was filed on November 8. Audi and Apple have not released a statement about the next-generation CarPlay or the filing. Just recently, iOS 18 came out with new CarPlay features for all users. CarPlay was first introduced during the 2022 WWDC and promised that it would appear in cars at the beginning of 2023.

