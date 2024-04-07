News

Latest SEC Filing shows Cook selling 200K Apple shares

By Samantha Wiley
Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently exchanged his Apple shares for approximately $33.2 million in a US Securities and Exchange Commision filing.

Advertisements

Cook sold around 196,410 of his company’s share and netted $33.2 million based on average sale price. The amount goes down to $16.4 million after taxes. All the shares sold this week came from a stock award based on performance. Similar to senior roles in Apple, a predetermined trading plan has been set in line with insider trading laws. After the sale, the Apple CEO still has 3.3 million Apple stock shares according to the filing.

Apple CEO Tim Cook

It’s believed that Tim Cook intends to sell all of his Apple shares in a staggered manner, with Fortune reporting that the Apple CEO plans to ‘give away all his wealth.’ Cook served as the successor to Steve Jobs when he stepped down in 2011.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Smartphone
Samsung grabs number 1 global smartphone vendor spot from Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone
Canadian iPhone user Batterygate claim launches
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The M3 MacBook Pro is $300 Off
1 Min Read
YouTube Channel
Apple opens new YouTube Channel for WWDC 2024
1 Min Read
App Store
Web links and emulator apps now allowed in the EU App Store
1 Min Read
Disney
Disney to crack down password sharing soon
1 Min Read
Apple 2024 MacBook
Get $50 Off the 2024 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Find My
Google launches own ‘Find My’ network
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
3 games added to the Apple Arcade library
1 Min Read
Apple Car
Apple axes employees after car project cancellation
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The iPad Air with M1 Chip is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPads
New iPads keep being delayed
1 Min Read
Lost your password?