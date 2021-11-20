Latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ video features Michel Gondry

Apple’s latest video on its ‘Shot on iPhone 13 Pro’ series comes from an award-winning screenwriter and director.

‘A Dozen Eggs’ is Michel Gondry’s take on creating films using the flagship Apple product. The French director highlighted the hardware’s camera capability using the unlikeliest medium- the humble egg.

The minute-long video showcases editing and practical effects on scenes that primarily focus on the food. Eggs are seen floating, dancing and cracking amid several filmmaking techniques. In one, the iPhone’s Cinematic mode gets its time in the YouTube video.

Gondry, most known for his directing on ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ , pays homage to several classic films such as 2001: Space Odyssey and others. ‘A Dozen Eggs’ is available to watch for free on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ series is one of Apple’s video ad campaigns. Tor Myhren, Apple VP of marketing communications details how it started out as billboard ads from everyday people and amateur photographers using their iPhone.