Lawmakers in Maryland Pressure Apple Over Closing of Unionized Apple Store

A letter has been sent to John Ternus and Tim Cook, the CEO at Apple, by the members of the Maryland United States Congress showing big concern about the decision of the company to close down the Towson, Maryland unionized retail store.

Nine lawmakers in Maryland have signed the letter with seven representatives and two senators all in the Democratic Party. They have acknowledged that the store has had strong performance but reports suggest that the mall has been declining.

They state that the store closing will have huge effects on small businesses and residents throughout Baltimore with the 90 employees, because of this the company has been requested to provide a better understanding on the decision of closing the store down.

The IAM Union has also filed a lawsuit accusing Apple of unfair labor practice charged with unfair treatment at the Towson Store on the unionized workers.