Lawsuit regarding iCloud 5GB plan rejected

A possible class action lawsuit claiming that Apple may have misled its consumers into needing to pay for iCloud has previously lost an appeal to Ninth Circuit judges. The lawsuit is based on the allegations that it is almost impossible for a user’s needs to be met with the 5GB tier offered. It was not possible to cut back on iCloud usage but Law360, a legal news site, noted that the two plaintiffs are allegedly still on tier 5GB losing appeal before reaching the Ninth Circuit.

Three judges from the Ninth Circuit have contemplated on the plaintiffs’ appeal but they have failed to find evidence to back up and prove the claims that were made, also noting that iCloud could be turned off if they wanted to. The case was dismissed for similar reasons 2 years ago by Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr from the US District Court in the California Northern District, rejecting claims that Apple purposely tricked customers about the iCloud fees.