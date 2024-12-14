News

Lawsuit regarding iCloud 5GB plan rejected

By Samantha Wiley
iCloud

A possible class action lawsuit claiming that Apple may have misled its consumers into needing to pay for iCloud has previously lost an appeal to Ninth Circuit judges. The lawsuit is based on the allegations that it is almost impossible for a user’s needs to be met with the 5GB tier offered. It was not possible to cut back on iCloud usage but Law360, a legal news site, noted that the two plaintiffs are allegedly still on tier 5GB losing appeal before reaching the Ninth Circuit.

Three judges from the Ninth Circuit have contemplated on the plaintiffs’ appeal but they have failed to find evidence to back up and prove the claims that were made, also noting that iCloud could be turned off if they wanted to. The case was dismissed for similar reasons 2 years ago by Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr from the US District Court in the California Northern District, rejecting claims that Apple purposely tricked customers about the iCloud fees.

iCloud
Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple
Apple making A $1 billion plant to lift ban for iPhone 16 in Indonesia
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
Get the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS at $69 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
$200 monthly ChatGPT Pro subscription now available
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple TV and Apple Music natural language search made possible with iOS 18.2 
1 Min Read
Savings Account Interest Rate For Apple Card Is Cut Again
Savings account interest rate for Apple Card is cut again
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
4-Pack Apple AirTag On Sale On Amazon
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro future headsets could potentially be equipped with Apple’s 5G modem
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok ban set to take place on January 
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple looking into cellular connection for Macs
1 Min Read
Apple Watch 10
Apple Watch 10 On Sale Again
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Wallet digital IDs and license support now available in New Mexico
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.2
watchOS 11.2 implements new pause feature using camera remote
1 Min Read
Lost your password?