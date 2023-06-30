Leak surrounding new Beats Studio Pro surfaces

An anonymous source recently leaked information about a new Beats Studio Pro launching soon.

The Beats headphones was first spotted in June through an FCC filing, and it looks like the new product will be available starting July 19. Myke Hurley mentioned the specifications for the headphones in his ‘Connected’ podcast, saying that they will ‘come in a number of colors’ such as Deep Brown, Black Navy Sandstone, and others.

Hurley also said that the Beats Studio Pro will have Find My support, upgraded voice targeting microphones, an spatial audio features. Furthermore, there will be preset sound profiles called ‘Conversation’ and ‘Beat Signature Entertainment’. However, there will be no transparency option but there will be active noise cancellation as part of the feature.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are expected to come with a carrying case. Code references to a May macOS Beta points to the existence of the upcoming audio accessory.