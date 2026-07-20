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Legal Letters Sent by Apple to Former Employees at OpenAI

By Samantha Wiley
Legal Letters Sent by Apple to Former Employees at OpenAI

Legal letters have reportedly been sent by Apple to many of the former employees who have moved to OpenAI, with the letters instructing them to keep documents that may be relevant as they pursue their lawsuit over trade secrets against OpenAI.


This action was taken after a lawsuit was filed against OpenAI by Apple last week, accusing OpenAI of trying to pry out confidential information from former Apple employees on the company’s trade secrets, product development, and hardware engineering of the company.

Legal Letters Sent by Apple to Former Employees at OpenAI

An injunction has been requested by Apple to stop OpenAI from using any information that is related to the company for the development of the hardware device that is planned to be released by OpenAI, and are looking for damages. Tan Liu is being sued for violating agreements in employment and for breach of contract. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as stated in the lawsuit.


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