‘Lego Bricktales’ Game will go live on April 27

ClockStone Studio and Thunderful’s ‘Lego Bricktales’ will arrive on iOS April 27.

‘Lego Bricktales’ is a brick-building game where players create interactive worlds. The game has a ‘brick by brick’ mechanic for vehicles, platforms, and any object players wish to build. A given number of bricks is set for each stage, and players must get creative and tick the boxes to move on to the next. Lego Bricktales allows players to create their own minifigure character from parts they collect as they progress.

Thunderful Games has released an accompanying YouTube video for their mobile release announcement. The video is 30 seconds in length and shows the game in action. The App Store does not have a listing for the game yet, but it will launch with a $4.99 price tag on April 27. More details are available on the official Thunderful Games website. The game will be available on the iPad and iPhone.