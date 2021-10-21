Lego Star Wars: Castaways to arrive on Apple Arcade

Apple’s gaming subscription service will soon have a new Lego Star Wars-themed action title.

‘Lego Star Wars: Castaways’ is an action-adventure game where players create their own Lego characters and interact with fellow players in the Lego Star Wars world. Some of the things they can do include piloting ships, battling foes and solving puzzles in an ‘abandoned secret planet’ and feature iconic locations and key moments from the Star Wars franchise.

In the App Store, Lego Star Wars: Castaways is available to view and has a timeline release of November 19. The social-themed game is developed by Gameloft and joins several Star Wars-themed games already on the platform.

Lego Star Wars: Castaways isn’t the sole Lego game in Apple Arcade- Lego Star Wars Battles, a real time strategy game was released earlier this year, and past Lego games include Lego: Builder’s Journey and Lego Brawls.

Apple Arcade hosts exclusive, ad-free games and costs $4.99 a month.