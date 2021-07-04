Let Your Imagination and Creativity Fly with the Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 Creative Pen 4K Display, Now $180 Off

Having the tools to create art and graphics the way you want is essential, and there’s nothing better than the Wacom Creative Pen Display. Today, it’s down to just $1,819 from its original price of $2,000 on Amazon.

Wacom has the ultimate drawing monitor with the Cintiq Pro. It’s touted as the most natural and advanced performance, with lag-free tracking and 8,192 pressure sensitivity levels. You get an etched screen that offers a tactile experience much like putting pen to real paper.

The 24 inch tablet has a 4K resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, and 99% of Adobe RGB for utmost color accuracy. Furthermore, you get easy access to 17 programmable buttons and radial menus via the on-screen keypad.

The Wacom Cintiq Pro can be used with a Mac or PC and connects via DisplayPort, HDMI or USB C. It’s nearly $200 off and presents an excellent deal for creatives and those who want the highest quality drawing tablet for their needs.