Level Up Your Mobile Gaming with the Discounted MOGA iPhone Bluetooth Controller

There may come a time when you need something more accurate than just touch controls. If you want to be prepared, MOGA has the perfect Bluetooth gamepad for you. Today, the XP5-i Plus iPhone Bluetooth Controller is down to just $68 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

The XP5-i Plus is MFi-certified to work with a variety of Apple devices, including the iPhone, Mac, and iPad. There’s a built-in 3000 mAh battery, which should last you upwards of 10 hours of non-stop gameplay. Pass-through technology is built right in for controller charging via Lightning.

MOGA’s Bluetooth gamepad supported mappable buttons so you can get the edge over the competition. Streamers will love the fact that they can share screenshots or capture a highlight without having to touch any other hardware or external button. The buttons provide that tactile feel for next-level play.

Buy the discounted MOGA XP5-i Plus iPhone Bluetooth Controller today!