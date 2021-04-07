LG 2021 soundbar series to have native AirPlay 2 support

LG has recently unveiled its 2021 soundbar products which offer Dolby Vision, DTS:X and standard Dolby Atmos.

Three of its audio products have AirPlay 2 support right out of the box, namely the SP8YA, the SP9YA and SP11RA. AirPlay is Apple’s streaming technology, allowing Mac, iPad and iPhone users to connect to a compatible TV or soundbar and stream content, such as audio or video.

The three soundbars also have Alexa and Google Assistant support, as well as AI room calibration for optimized room-filling sound. The company also touts a new feature called AI Sound Pro, which routes audio from TV to the connected speakers. Sound modes are synced from TV to device.

LG’s 2021 soundbar lineup has Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Hi-Res Audio and USB playback, with Meridian Horizon and Audio tuning available on several models.

LG was one of the first companies to adopt AirPlay technology and introduce it in their audio and TV products.