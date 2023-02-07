LG and Samsung may be working on OLED iPad Pro models

ETNews of South Korea reported that both LG and Samsung are preparing for mass production of iPad with OLED screens.

Ross Young, a display industry analyst said that Apple is planning to launch the 13-inch iPad Pro, 11.1-inch iPad Pro, and 13-inch MacBook Air with OLED components in 2024. On a similar note, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will be launching a MacBook that will have an OLED screen in the same timeframe.

Young mentioned that the iPad Pro and MacBook Air models will have a ‘two-stack’ OLED display for increased brightness, and all of the devices will have a 120Hz refresh rate via ProMotion. Currently, existing MacBooks and iPads have LCD displays but the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models already sport OLED screens.

Apple is also planning on producing an Apple Watch Ultra with a microLED screen in 2024, which equals lower power consumption and increased contrast and brightness.