LG Offers the TONE free wireless earbuds and UV disinfecting case for just $107

Need a quality earbuds and a way to keep your audio accessory free from bacteria and viruses? The LG TONE Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds do exactly that. Today, you can grab it at just $106.99, down $23 from its original price of $129.99 on Amazon.

The case offers wireless charging as a convenient way to listen to your favorite music. It also contains a UV light that can disinfect up to 99.99% of germs you may have contracted while listening.

Audio quality is superb, thanks to the Meridian sound solution and built-in equalizer. Since it’s made by LG you don’t have to worry about quality and product longevity. The LG TONE offers quick charge capabilities- 5 minutes can provide up to an hour of playback. You can use the wireless earbuds just about anywhere, thanks to its sweat and water resistance rating of IPX4.

As a bonus, it has an Ambient Sound Mode so you can tap and listen to other people or your surroundings in an instant. At 18% off, it’s most definitely a worthy consideration!