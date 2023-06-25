News

LG Smart TV owners in the US can get two months MLS Season Pass for free

By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
US LG smart TV owners can grab two months’ worth of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for free.

LG announced the promotion today and offered the MLS Season Pass to LG smart TV owners. Those interested can avail of the promo by signing up for the Season Pass through the LG Content Store. Alternatively, they can click on the MLS Season pass banner when viewing the home menu on their LG TVs.

Compatible LG smart TVs include those manufactured from 2016 up to 2023. The deal is good only until July 26, with one subscription for Apple ID and TV unit. Returning and new MLS Season Pass customers can avail of the LG MLS promo.

The MLS Season pass allows subscribers to watch All-Star games, Leagues Cup, playoffs, and soccer matches. The games and content can be viewed through the Apple TV app on supported Apple and non-Apple devices.

