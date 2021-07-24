LG Stores in South Korea to accommodate iPhones in August

Rumors are circulating that LG in South Korea is planning to display iPhones in its physical stores come August this year.

Apple and LG may have come to an agreement after both companies discussed the idea of selling iPhones on LG brand outlets in June. LG Best Shops will put iPads, Apple Watches and iPhones on display and sell them across 400 locations in the country. Since LG is bowing out of the mobile device market the iPhones may serve as an excellent replacement.

MacBooks and Macs will not be displayed as they could conflict with LG’s offering of desktop computers and notebooks.

Resolution may have arrived sooner but it seems that there was a delay caused by medium- and small-sized retailers. LG has partnered with the National Mobile Communication Distribution Association and maintained a win-win agreement due to its withdrawal from mobile device markets.

Formalization should be completed soon but there’s no official announcement yet.