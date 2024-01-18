News

LG’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is 34% Off

By Samantha Wiley
LG’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

A big screen means more work done efficiently, and greater detail when playing your favorite games or watching streaming videos. Today, the LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved QHD Gaming Monitor is down to just $529 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
LG 34GN850-B 34 Inch 21: 9 UltraGear Curved QHD (3440 x 1440) 1ms Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with 144Hz and G-SYNC Compatibility - Black LG 34GN850-B 34 Inch 21: 9 UltraGear Curved QHD (3440 x 1440) 1ms Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with 144Hz... $799.99 $635.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With a QHD resolution packed within 34 inches of real estate, you can multitask and play games with absolute ease. The viewing angle is such that you won’t miss out on any part, thanks to a 178-degree aspect in a 21:9 ratio. LG’s monitor supports HDR and offers a 98% color gamut so you can also edit videos and images. G-Sync compatibility is a major plus especially if lag and tearing are not an option.

LG’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

The gaming monitor has height and tilt adjustability for ergonomics and a virtually borderless screen for aesthetic and functional purposes. Get the discounted LG UltraGear Curved 34-inch Gaming Monitor today!

