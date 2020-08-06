LG’s Stunning 27 inch 4K Monitor is On Sale Today

Still using an ancient 17 or 19-inch monitor with 1366 x 768 resolution for work, play or watching videos? It’s high time to upgrade to a modern monitor. To make the most of your screen experience the bigger the display, the better.

The 27-inch 4K FreeSync Monitor from LG is a great fit for those who want all the trappings of a modern display. Currently, you can buy it for just $405.52, $44 off from its usual price of $450 on Amazon.

You get an IPS panel and HDR10 technology for wide viewing angles and superb color accuracy and quality. Response time is down to just 5ms, with a speedy 60Hz refresh rate. Screen tearing is reduced, thanks to the AMD FreeSynch tech, and the back sports a variety of connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A and USB-C.

The 27 inch 4K LG Monitor is excellent for work and play. You can save $44 by upgrading today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
