News

Limited edition AirTag appears in Japan

By Samantha Wiley
AirTag

Apple is having a promotion in Japan to celebrate the upcoming new year.

Advertisements

As part of the Japanese New Year Apple is offering Japanese customers a gift card up to ¥30,000 when they buy eligible Apple products. The promotion begins on January 2 and will end on January 5. The value of the Apple Gift card will be anywhere from ¥4,000 for the third-generation AirPods, the iPhone SE, and others, and ¥30,000 for items like the 15-inch MacBook Air.

AirTag

In line with the Japanese New Year promo, Apple will be giving away a limited edition AirTag that sports the ‘Year of the Dragon’ engraving. The caveat here is that customers will need to purchase a third-generation iPhone SE, an iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Plus, or iPhone 14 at an Apple Store or through its website. The official terms and conditions for the Japanese New Year promotion are shared online.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
