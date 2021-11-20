Limited edition Beats Flex Features Fragment Design collaboration

Beats has revealed a new, limited edition Beats Flex model in collaboration with Fragment Design.

It’s the second time Beats has worked with Fragment Design, and the all-black model was explained by Hiroshi Fujiwara as ‘refined and sophisticated’, and how black on black colorway reflects this design philosophy.

The new Flex product touts a black on black design with branding styles, including the FRGMT lettering and the brand logo emblazoned on the control module. The limited edition model is set to go live on the Apple online store for $69.99 on November 16. Other notable features include 12-hour battery life, improved acoustics, USB-C connectivity and the W1 chip which allows for more seamless wireless connections on iOS devices. The inclusion of the Apple W1 chip makes the Flex support Audio Sharing.

The Beats Flex is on the lower end of the Beats lineup and is touted as an everyday wireless earphones.