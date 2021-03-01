Limited edition Billie Eilish themed gift cards released

Apple has released a limited edition Billie Eilish-themed gift card to coincide with the launch of the Apple TV+ documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’.

The limited edition Apple Gift Card is now available to purchase on the official Apple website. It can be found as the default product on the page and on the top listing as well. Those interested can pick from nine themed options.

The logo of the gift card has changed to match Eilish’s green hair coloring, and customers can personalize the card and value. The physical card includes a collectible sticker as well.

The Apple Gift Card underwent a refresh on July last year and may be used to purchase Apple Store hardware, items at the App Store and services.

‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ is an Apple TV+ exclusive and tells the story of the musician and her early career, struggles and numerous successes.