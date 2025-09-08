Limited Edition Headphones Jennie X Beats Solo 4 Out Now 

You can now buy the Beats Solo 4 X Jennie limited edition headphones via Apple.com and in select Apple Stores. The K-pop star and Apple have collaborated to create custom headphones featuring a ruby red colorway and a matching case with symbols inspired by the idol on one ear cushion, and red bows that are attachable.

The limited edition headphones are available in the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea and China. It’s also out in select Apple locations like Apple Jing’an in Shanghai, Apple Myeondong in Seoul, Apple The Grove in LA, Apple Omotesando in Tokyo, and Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The headphones cost $199.99 in the United States, with the same retail price as a normal Beats Solo 4. There are no changes made in the specs of the device, and only design elements were changed. Beats often collaborates with artists, musicians, and athletes to create limited-edition items