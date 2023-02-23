iLoungeNews

Linux 6.2 adds native M1 chip support

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
Apple’s M1 chip gets native support for the Linux 6.2 operating system.

M1 Chip

Linux has long worked on bringing ARM processor support for the M1 chips, namely the M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M1 Pro, and M1. After several builds to try and enable M1 Linux, the developers have finally arrived at the 6.2 iteration. The idea came to fruition after Alyssa Rosenzweig and Asahi Linux came up with a usable version to the ARM architecture.

After getting the M1 stabilized for Linux, version 6.2 is set to launch for users. It’s believed that Linux 6.2 will be the default kernel for Ubuntu 23.04 and added to Fedora 38.

While considered a major breakthrough, Linux 6.2 will not be compatible for users who want a machine they can use daily. There are works-in-progress down the line, and connectivity for 3.5mm audio, speakers, keyboard and USB accessories are still not yet implemented.

