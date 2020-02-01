Little America is now the internet’s favorite Apple TV+ Original

Apple released its streaming service on the 1st of November, around the same time as Disney’s streaming service launch.The service has already had some good hits such as “The Morning Show” which received critical claim for its script and its actors.



Now, a new Apple TV Plus original show Little America is making rounds as the “best Apple TV+” show. Apple says that Little America goes beyond just headlines to bring out the funny parts and romanticism of immigrants living in the United States.

“‘Little America’ celebrates stories that are universally human, emotional and inspiring — it represents exactly what we’re building at Apple TV+,” said Apple’s head of Worldwide Video Web Zack Van Amburg. “Each episode of ‘Little America’ spotlights a beautiful experience from a different part of the world, and we hope it resonates with people everywhere.”



Little America is an anthology series telling stories of immigrants in a new style. The Apple TV+ show stars Jamie Gore Pawlik, Conphidance, Eshan Inamdar, Suraj Sharma, Kemiyondo Coutinho, Angela Lin, Haaz Sleiman, and Adam Ali.