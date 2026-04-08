Little Finder Guy Found In New Videos

Apple is still uploading short videos that feature the new mascot, Little Finder Guy, on platforms like YouTube Shorts and TikTok, making the most out of the fame that the icon has received. The shorts promote the MacBook Neo with various tips for the Mac, like Journaling features, passwords, and more, featuring Little Finder Guy.

So far, Apple has shared 9 videos featuring Little Finder Guy this week on TikTok. The thumbnails of the uploaded videos, when merged, make a mosaic of the Little Finder Guy on the TikTok page of the company.

Little Finder Guy was introduced by Apple after the release of the MacBook Neo early last month. Users liked the character immediately, with Stephen Hacket creating a 3D printed version of the little guy. James Thomson from PCalcs created wallpapers in 5K for Little Finder Guy. Stickers and mockups are sold by Basic Apple Guy.