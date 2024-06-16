News

Live activities now show up on watchOS 11

By Samantha Wiley
watchOS 11

Live activities that are initiated on iPhones will now show up automatically on the user’s Apple Watch via Smart Stack in watchOS 11.

Advertisements

Before, Smart Stacks are usually accessed when the Digital Crown is turned. However, when watchOS 11 rolls out, Smart Stack will automatically open when a Live Activity is started. Furthermore, the stack will remain visible even when the wrist isn’t turned. Tapping on Live Activity opens the app, and the connected Apple Watch model will have a fullscreen view and an option to remotely open the app on an iPhone.

watchOS 11

Live Activities was introduced in iOS 16 and changed interactions with iPhones. Along with Smart Stack integration, Apple also introduced ‘suggested widgets’, or widgets that are auto-added or removed from the Smart Stack depending on the moment. Currently, watchOS 11 is under developer testing mode and might launch to the public in the fall season.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Pencil
Get $50 Off the Apple Pencil 2
1 Min Read
Shazam
Shazam widget available on watchOS 11
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 adds support to Third-Party cameras on Action Button and Lock Screen
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display Standard Glass is $299 Off
1 Min Read
iCloud
iOS 18 Overhauls iCloud interface
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Slow charger notification shows on iOS 18 battery setting
1 Min Read
Apple ID
Apple Account is the new Apple ID
1 Min Read
Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Get $170 Off the M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Cash
Tap to cash to launch in iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch users can earn a yoga badge & stickers on June 21st
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Apple adds more options for the charging limit on iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?