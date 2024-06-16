Live activities now show up on watchOS 11

Live activities that are initiated on iPhones will now show up automatically on the user’s Apple Watch via Smart Stack in watchOS 11.

Before, Smart Stacks are usually accessed when the Digital Crown is turned. However, when watchOS 11 rolls out, Smart Stack will automatically open when a Live Activity is started. Furthermore, the stack will remain visible even when the wrist isn’t turned. Tapping on Live Activity opens the app, and the connected Apple Watch model will have a fullscreen view and an option to remotely open the app on an iPhone.

Live Activities was introduced in iOS 16 and changed interactions with iPhones. Along with Smart Stack integration, Apple also introduced ‘suggested widgets’, or widgets that are auto-added or removed from the Smart Stack depending on the moment. Currently, watchOS 11 is under developer testing mode and might launch to the public in the fall season.