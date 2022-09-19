Live sports scores to appear on iOS 16.1

iOS 16.1 will feature live sports scores right in the user’s Live Activities section, according to Apple.

The first beta version of iOS 16.1 was made available to public testers and developers this week, and one of the most prominent features was the integration of sports games in Live Activities. The feed will largely come from the Apple TV app.

Users can set it up by going to the Apple TV app, then finding and tapping the Follow button within the game results. The app will then place a shortcut on the Lock Screen, with live updates and play by play text. Furthermore, there’s a game summary right beside the time and date for added immersion.

Live Activities will appear at the bottom for the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14, as well as the iPhone 13 lineup. On the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, Live Activities appear in Dynamic Island and at the top part of the screen.