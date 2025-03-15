News

Live translation feature heading to AirPods in 2025

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods

Bloomberg recently reported that Apple is working on a live translation feature for the AirPods.

The AirPods will soon be able to translate conversations in real time from one language to another. It’s believed that the functionality will arrive with iOS 19 and a software update for the AirPods later this year. The earbuds will act as translator and offer a way for people speaking different languages to communicate effectively without needing a personal translator. The whole process will be done in the Translate app.

AirPods

The technology works that an English-speaking AirPods user will hear words spoken in Spanish into his native language. When the person speaks in English, their iPhone will record the response and change it to Spanish, which will be played over the iPhone’s speakers. It’s worth noting that the current Translate app already has this functionality, but the AirPods will make it seamless.

