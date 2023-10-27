Local concert info now supported on Apple Shazam app

The Shazam app on iOS now shows local concerts for users to attend and experience.

Apple said that its Shazam app has a new ‘Concerts’ section which can be found at the top section in the ‘My Music’ category. The feed shows recommendations that are based on user history and preferences, although it can be customized and has other filters in place. In addition, there’s a search and browse option to discover content that could be happening around the user’s area.

Events can then be saved, and an option to be reminded of the time and place can be set. Concert exclusives, tickets, and upcoming shows are displayed as well. At this time, users can download wallpapers and watch faces or view tour photos, set lists, and behind-the-scenes videos.

iOS 17 introduced the new Concert functionality as a feature for Shazam users. The Shazam app is available to download for free on the App Store.