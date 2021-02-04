Locate your keys and valuables the easy way with the 20% discounted Tile Starter Pack

Never lose your keys and wallet again with the help of technology. Today, the 2020 Tile Starter Pack (1 Mate, 1 Slim) is down to just $39.99 from its original price of $49.99 on Amazon.

The beauty of a Tile tracker is its simplicity. It’s no bigger than a square and a credit card and can locate essential objects within 200 feet.

Outside Bluetooth, you can use the Tile app to find the last location or get the help of the Tile Network. You can even get to your phone even while it’s on Silent mode!

The Tile app can be downloaded on both iOS and Android store. Upgrade to the Premium plan and you can enjoy additional features such as Free Battery Replacement, Smart Alerts and Item Reimbursement.

A 20% discount on a must-have accessory equals a must-buy. Get the Tile Starter Pack and enjoy peace of mind today!