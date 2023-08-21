Location permissions bug fixed in macOS 13.5.1 update

Apple has released an update on macOS to fix the location permissions bug.

Patch 13.5.1 for macOS Ventura has been launched with a single fix for a non-display of location permission settings. The Cupertino-based company mentioned specifically that the update ‘fixes an issue in System Settings that prevents location permissions from appearing,’ This comes in a few weeks after version 13.5 was made available to the public.

A minor maintenance release usually comes with generic release notes, and Apple said 13.5 said that the update provided ‘important bug fixes and security updates’ Users who updated found out that their display location permissions on Mac were gone from the Privacy & Security settings and affected both newly installed and existing apps.

Update 13.5.1 is now live and available to download. macOS users can find them in System Settings, then Software Update, and find version 13.5.1.